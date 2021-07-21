Barclays PLC Has $363,000 Stake in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 133.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,614 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Landec were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Landec by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Landec by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Landec by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Landec by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Landec by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Landec alerts:

Shares of LNDC opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. Landec Co. has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $356.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 231.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNDC. Barrington Research raised Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Landec Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.