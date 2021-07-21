Barclays PLC Purchases 4,603 Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of Consolidated Water worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 835,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,081,000 after buying an additional 172,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,814,000 after buying an additional 39,424 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 687,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 77,314 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 273.4% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 257,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 188,650 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 235,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 59,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

In related news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $27,834.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

CWCO stock opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The firm has a market cap of $185.91 million, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.18.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is 60.71%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

