Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

NatWest Group (LON:NWG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised NatWest Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 264.17 ($3.45).

Shares of NWG stock opened at GBX 197.90 ($2.59) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 202.88. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £22.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.47.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Katie Murray acquired 95,082 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). Insiders purchased a total of 95,300 shares of company stock valued at $289,340 over the last quarter.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

