Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Friday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

BBDC traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.50. 160,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,466. The company has a market cap of $503.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $10.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 172.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Barings BDC news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Barings BDC by 979.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the first quarter worth $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the first quarter worth $134,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the first quarter worth $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

