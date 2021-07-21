Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Friday, July 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GOLD. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.03.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $20.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,090 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 533,742 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 80,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 108,950 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

