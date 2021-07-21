Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €99.57 ($117.14).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMW shares. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:BMW opened at €83.00 ($97.65) on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €54.23 ($63.80) and a 52-week high of €96.39 ($113.40). The firm has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €89.10.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.