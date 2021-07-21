Beacon Securities Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) – Analysts at Beacon Securities raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dexterra Group in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DXT. Raymond James upgraded Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Dexterra Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dexterra Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.88.

Dexterra Group stock opened at C$6.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.55. Dexterra Group has a 1 year low of C$3.32 and a 1 year high of C$7.00. The company has a market cap of C$432.71 million and a P/E ratio of 5.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

