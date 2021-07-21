Becton, Dickinson and’s (BDX) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.30 EPS.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

BDX stock opened at $247.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $284.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James C. Lim sold 3,429 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.68, for a total value of $828,720.72. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

