Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Sells 4,240 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.8% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $22,236,319,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its position in Apple by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after buying an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 358,827.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after buying an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after buying an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $146.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.66. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.14 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

