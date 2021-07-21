Benjamin J. Md Ansell Purchases 5,300 Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Stock

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $89,411.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:AHT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,613,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,586. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.28. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $77.90.
Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($11.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($14.40) by $3.40. Sell-side analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.
About Ashford Hospitality Trust
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
