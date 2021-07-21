Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.92.

BSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Griffin Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target for the company.

In other Bentley Systems news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 87,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $4,504,115.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 509,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,075,033.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David J. Hollister sold 210,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $11,059,582.72. Insiders sold 1,412,620 shares of company stock worth $78,841,254 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,039,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,753,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 380.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 257,764 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 153,289 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $60.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.22. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $67.00.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.26 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

