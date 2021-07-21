Berkley W R Corp Buys 21,642 Shares of Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC)

Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,642 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Petra Acquisition were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Petra Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Petra Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Petra Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Petra Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $6,965,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Petra Acquisition by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 764,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 242,673 shares in the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Petra Acquisition alerts:

Petra Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Petra Acquisition, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02.

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.