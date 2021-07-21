Berkley W R Corp Buys New Shares in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 104,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPVIU. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $19,800,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $15,751,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $12,233,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $9,918,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $5,934,000.

Shares of IPVIU stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

