Berkley W R Corp Buys Shares of 49,124 Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. Berkley W R Corp owned about 0.09% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KVSC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at about $7,470,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at about $500,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at about $634,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at about $5,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KVSC stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.96. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

