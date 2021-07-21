Berkley W R Corp Makes New $915,000 Investment in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 93,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUNE. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the first quarter worth $732,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the first quarter worth $138,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the first quarter worth $976,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,094,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,992,000. Institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DUNE opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77. Dune Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

