Berkley W R Corp Sells 38,652 Shares of Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP)

Berkley W R Corp lowered its position in Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,652 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTP. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $29,392,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners by 749.4% in the first quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 849,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 749,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $5,217,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,730,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinvent Technology Partners alerts:

RTP stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Reinvent Technology Partners has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.96.

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.