Berkley W R Corp Takes $978,000 Position in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 98,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,436,000.

Shares of Cartesian Growth stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Cartesian Growth Co. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.97.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

