Berkley W R Corp Takes Position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HYACU. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $2,430,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $14,662,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000.

Get Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

NASDAQ HYACU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $11.12.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.