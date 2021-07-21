Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 549,500 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the June 15th total of 740,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 349,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on BRY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Berry from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Berry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $449.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Berry has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 60.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berry will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Berry by 91.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 278,609 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Berry by 38.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 987,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 273,543 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry by 15.5% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,604,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 215,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Berry by 299.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,986 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 199,452 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berry by 21.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 194,250 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

