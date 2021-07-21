Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Bought by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,029,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 563.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,418,000 after buying an additional 1,018,954 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,679,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 719.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 923,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,678,000 after buying an additional 810,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,343,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,519,000 after buying an additional 664,550 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BERY opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BERY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,321,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,780. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

