BEST (NYSE:BEST) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) dropped 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 18,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,665,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $488.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.56.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 87.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.81) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BEST Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the 1st quarter valued at $5,900,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BEST by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,582,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BEST by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,361,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 623,386 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BEST by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,568,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 344,274 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BEST (NYSE:BEST)

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

