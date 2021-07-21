BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BBL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.99.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBL traded up $1.83 on Wednesday, hitting $62.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.80. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $37.88 and a 12-month high of $68.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,142,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,530,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,432,000 after purchasing an additional 478,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,594 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,518,000 after purchasing an additional 470,991 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.