Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BCYC. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $34.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of -0.35. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.72.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 14,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $496,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,047.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $2,358,420.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,497.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,220 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,076. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

