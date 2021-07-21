Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BILL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a hold rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.15.

Shares of BILL opened at $194.41 on Tuesday. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $197.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.09 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bill.com will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $1,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $309,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $309,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,604 shares of company stock worth $34,690,075 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bill.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Bill.com by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

