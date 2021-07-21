BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) and Invent Ventures (OTCMKTS:IDEA) Financial Contrast

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) and Invent Ventures (OTCMKTS:IDEA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.3% of BIO-key International shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of BIO-key International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of Invent Ventures shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

BIO-key International has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Invent Ventures has a beta of 9.93, suggesting that its stock price is 893% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BIO-key International and Invent Ventures’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIO-key International $2.84 million 8.92 -$9.67 million N/A N/A Invent Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Invent Ventures has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BIO-key International.

Profitability

This table compares BIO-key International and Invent Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIO-key International -167.90% -45.22% -38.27% Invent Ventures N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BIO-key International and Invent Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIO-key International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Invent Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

BIO-key International presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.19%. Given BIO-key International’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BIO-key International is more favorable than Invent Ventures.

Summary

Invent Ventures beats BIO-key International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc. engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries. The company was founded on January 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, NJ.

Invent Ventures Company Profile

Invent Ventures, Inc. engages in designing, building and financing technology companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

