BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Shares Down 3.8%

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) shares dropped 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.04 and last traded at $40.19. Approximately 191 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 181,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCAB shares. Roth Capital initiated coverage on BioAtla in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Get BioAtla alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.18.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 19,269 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $755,730.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,508 shares in the company, valued at $56,535,943.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Guy Levy sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $15,664,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 474,719 shares of company stock worth $18,589,111. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in BioAtla in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioAtla by 511.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BioAtla by 399.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioAtla Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.