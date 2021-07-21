BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Todd Berard Sells 6,165 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Todd Berard sold 6,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $263,492.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $242,580.80.

On Friday, May 14th, Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $182,828.80.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.03.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLFS. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

