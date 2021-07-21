BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Major Shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents Sells 140,840 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 140,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $2,006,970.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $49.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.03.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,262,000 after acquiring an additional 80,147 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $37,191,000. Tower House Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $18,872,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 350,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $13,648,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stephens raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.