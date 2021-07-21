BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

BNTX traded up $14.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.61. 5,320,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,535. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.58. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $261.77. The firm has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of -1.58.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 31.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in BioNTech by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,559,000 after acquiring an additional 500,085 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in BioNTech by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 17,262 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,136,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth about $18,630,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in BioNTech by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

