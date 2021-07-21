Bitzeny Price Down 26.9% Over Last Week (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $71,507.58 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.28 or 0.00362505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00009430 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000603 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

