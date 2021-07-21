BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.73.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BJRI. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock traded up $2.36 on Wednesday, hitting $44.97. 285,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,446. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.64. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

