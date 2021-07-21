BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 33,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 303,298 shares.The stock last traded at $41.75 and had previously closed at $42.98.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BJRI shares. Stephens dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.27.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

