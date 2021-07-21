BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 33,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 303,298 shares.The stock last traded at $41.75 and had previously closed at $42.98.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on BJRI shares. Stephens dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.73.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.27.
In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter.
BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:BJRI)
BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.
Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.