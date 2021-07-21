BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 12.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period.

NYSE HYT opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

