BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,726 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $9,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 341,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 29,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CII opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $21.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

