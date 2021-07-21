BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,300,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,734,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.32, for a total transaction of $815,320.00. Insiders have sold 32,843 shares of company stock valued at $28,391,112 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $878.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $872.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $134.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $531.39 and a 12-month high of $920.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.17.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

