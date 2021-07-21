Blackstone Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU)

Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,741,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Shares of GIIXU opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

