Blackstone Group Inc. Buys Shares of 249,999 Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC)

Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 249,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned 1.03% of Sports Ventures Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,072,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,405,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,316,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,924,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,443,000. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AKIC opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

