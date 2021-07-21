Blackstone Group Inc. Invests $2.90 Million in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCCC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $966,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS HCCC opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

