Blackstone Group Inc. Invests $755,000 in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth $2,387,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 355.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 107,760 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 289,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 29,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in FOX by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. Equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

