Blackstone Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the first quarter worth $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the first quarter worth $61,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bridgetown during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bridgetown during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. 22.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BTWN opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

