Blackstone Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Green Plains by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 3.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 1.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens raised Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.40. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Plains news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $313,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,343.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,009.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $2,585,500. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

