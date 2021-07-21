Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bloom Energy Corporation generates and distributes renewable energy. It supplies electricity to the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Bloom Energy Corporation is based in CA, United States. “

BE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $20.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.84.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt acquired 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $753,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 159,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,432.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 44,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $1,060,995.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,558.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,053 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,856. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 71.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

