Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. William Blair also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

BLMN stock opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.15.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $258,392.46. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

