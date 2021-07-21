Bluefin Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 459,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ajax I in the 1st quarter valued at $22,213,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Ajax I in the first quarter valued at about $19,734,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ajax I during the first quarter worth about $19,364,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ajax I in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,395,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Ajax I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,130,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJAX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.93. 4,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,366. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94. Ajax I has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

Ajax I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ajax I was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

