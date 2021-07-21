Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 120,010 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 91.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,010 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,963. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.14. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $81.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

