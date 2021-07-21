Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 47,476 Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,476 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 909,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 11,258 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PRPB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,912. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.85. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $11.37.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

