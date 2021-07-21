Bluefin Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC reduced its position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 71.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 78,706 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in uniQure were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in uniQure by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of uniQure by 131.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of uniQure by 2,292.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,524. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.09. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.22. uniQure has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.79.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.02). uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 336.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that uniQure will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $119,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,086,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $163,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,988.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,700 shares of company stock worth $757,952 over the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QURE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.15.

uniQure Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

