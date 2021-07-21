BMO Capital Markets Lowers PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $189.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $197.00 to $189.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $158.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.11. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $105.94 and a 12-month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 26.6% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 22,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 17.6% during the second quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in PPG Industries by 18.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

