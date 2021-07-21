BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €70.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €58.26 ($68.55).

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €48.70 ($57.29) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($81.38). The business’s 50 day moving average is €54.53.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

