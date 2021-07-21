Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) PT Raised to C$51.50

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$46.50 to C$51.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BOWFF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$41.00 to C$42.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.25 to C$43.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.53.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

BOWFF opened at $35.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $36.82.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 48.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $91.42 million for the quarter.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.